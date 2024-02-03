Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $42,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,785,000 after acquiring an additional 274,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $158.75 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

