Barclays PLC Has $37.87 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,213,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,214,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.49.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

