Barclays PLC Has $38.51 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $38,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 59.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.