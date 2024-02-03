Barclays PLC Has $42.13 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369,401 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $42,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

