Barclays PLC Has $43.03 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 138.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,225 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $43,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $33.81.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

