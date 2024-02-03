Barclays PLC Has $44.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.