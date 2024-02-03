Barclays PLC Has $45.09 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $45,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 496.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after acquiring an additional 215,952 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

