Barclays PLC Has $46.35 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $46,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

