Barclays PLC Has $47.49 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,490 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $47,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $61.68 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

