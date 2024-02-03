Barclays PLC Has $50.67 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $50,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $161.37 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

