Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $44,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

