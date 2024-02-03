Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $39,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 178,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

