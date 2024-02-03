Barclays PLC Lowers Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $48,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after acquiring an additional 234,907 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,139,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

