Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,479 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $41,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $354.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

