Barclays PLC Purchases 15,169 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $40,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.74 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.84 and its 200 day moving average is $408.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

