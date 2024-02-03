Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $41,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

