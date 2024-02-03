Barclays PLC Sells 1,450,939 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $39,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.87 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

