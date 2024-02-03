Barclays PLC Sells 35,168 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,168 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $39,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.