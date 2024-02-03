Barclays PLC Sells 6,799 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $46,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.