Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,023 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

