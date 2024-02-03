Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $940.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $21,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 521,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 302,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 292,706 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.