Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $713,605. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

