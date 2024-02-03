BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BSIG opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $885.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.51.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

