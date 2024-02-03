Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after acquiring an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after buying an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,807,000 after buying an additional 584,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after buying an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

