Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Buckle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKE

Buckle Stock Down 0.3 %

Buckle stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 120.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Buckle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.