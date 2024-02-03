Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after buying an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after buying an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,741,000 after buying an additional 991,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

