Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,783,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

