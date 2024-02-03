Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

