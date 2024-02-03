CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

