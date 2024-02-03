CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,350 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $41,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

