Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,095 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 387,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.9 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

