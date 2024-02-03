Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $3,732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

