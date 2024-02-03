Certuity LLC Sells 11,002 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Certuity LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 64,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,117,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $661.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $666.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

