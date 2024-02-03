Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

