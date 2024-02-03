Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,560.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,301.89.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,482.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,289.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,064.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,492.95.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,747. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

