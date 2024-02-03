Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $151.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,931,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

