Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 97,836 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,893.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

