Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) EVP Gregory Malcolm Sells 8,930 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CL opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

