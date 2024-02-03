Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

