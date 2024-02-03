Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 155.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Constellium worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Constellium Trading Down 0.1 %

Constellium stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.72. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

