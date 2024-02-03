Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $16.72. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 76,285 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,631,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,938,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,835,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,277,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

