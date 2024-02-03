Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $63.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTVA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

CTVA stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

