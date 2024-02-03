Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Corteva stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

