Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Coursera Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Shares of COUR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

