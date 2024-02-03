Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, RTT News reports.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.82.

NYSE COUR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

