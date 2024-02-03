Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $248.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

