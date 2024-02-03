Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $709.00 to $775.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $809.85.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $881.94 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

