Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $775.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $809.85.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $881.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $709.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

