Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Sells $2,816,128.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after acquiring an additional 324,229 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

