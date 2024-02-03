Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $19.81. Deluxe shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 67,936 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deluxe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 314.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 893.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $908.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.